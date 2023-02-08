LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather to condemn National Arts Centre over hosting of 'Drag Queen Storytime'

The National Arts Centre in Ottawa is receiving backlash for their plan to host a 'Drag Queen Storytime' event aimed toward children.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 08, 2023
  • News Analysis
LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather to condemn National Arts Centre over hosting of 'Drag Queen Storytime'
Twitter: @lincolnmjay
Remove Ads

Protesters are gathering in downtown Ottawa today to voice their concerns with a 'Drag Queen Storytime' event being hosted by the National Arts Centre. The event is 'all ages' and will feature drag queens reading stories to young children.

Rebel News' Lincoln Jay is on the scene covering the demonstrations. It appears that counter-protesters are also involved and demonstrating in support of the 'Drag Queen Storytime' event planned for today at the National Arts Centre.

Police are present at the demonstration and are separating the two groups of protesters.

A high school student named Josh Alexander, who was protesting at the event, was just detained by police for unknown reasons.

As reported by True North, "On February 8, drag performers Cyril Cinder and China Doll will be reading to children while in drag. Local performer Cyril Cinder’s Instagram page features a variety of explicit and 'x-rated' content, including images of male prosthetic genitalia."

The National Arts Centre was also recently criticized for their purported plan to host an event for an 'all-black' audience.

Follow along here for more updates from the protests as they happen.

Ontario Canada Gender Ottawa Rebel Field Reports News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.