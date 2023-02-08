LIVE UPDATES: Protesters gather to condemn National Arts Centre over hosting of 'Drag Queen Storytime'

Twitter: @lincolnmjay

Protesters are gathering in downtown Ottawa today to voice their concerns with a 'Drag Queen Storytime' event being hosted by the National Arts Centre. The event is 'all ages' and will feature drag queens reading stories to young children.

DRAG STORY TIME: Protesters arrive in Ottawa at the National Arts Centre to protest a drag story time event for children and families. Counter protesters on scene. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/vff6iyp4IN — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 8, 2023

Rebel News' Lincoln Jay is on the scene covering the demonstrations. It appears that counter-protesters are also involved and demonstrating in support of the 'Drag Queen Storytime' event planned for today at the National Arts Centre.

Things are heating up in Ottawa between protesters and counter protesters at a Drag Time Story event for children and families. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/hY5ArFTvfF — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 8, 2023

Police are present at the demonstration and are separating the two groups of protesters.

HAPPENING NOW: People protesting a drag story time show for children and families at the National Arts Centre. Counter protestors are here in support of the show. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/UTFiucYVy2 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 8, 2023

A high school student named Josh Alexander, who was protesting at the event, was just detained by police for unknown reasons.

Highschooler Josh Alexander protesting against Drag Queen Story Hour here in Ottawa was detained for unknown reasons. https://t.co/xZvGysz5rD pic.twitter.com/OSA9O3tpb7 — Lincoln Jay (@lincolnmjay) February 8, 2023

As reported by True North, "On February 8, drag performers Cyril Cinder and China Doll will be reading to children while in drag. Local performer Cyril Cinder’s Instagram page features a variety of explicit and 'x-rated' content, including images of male prosthetic genitalia."

The National Arts Centre was also recently criticized for their purported plan to host an event for an 'all-black' audience.

Follow along here for more updates from the protests as they happen.