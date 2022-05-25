LIVE UPDATES: Yaniv in court for attack against former Rebel Keean Bexte

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Jonathan Yaniv, also known as Jessica Yaniv or Jessica Simpson, is in court today for an attack against former Rebel News employee Keean Bexte.

You can see the lengthy history between Yaniv and Rebel News by clicking here.

Drea Humphrey is covering the hearing as it happens. Follow along below.

Tweets by Rebel News