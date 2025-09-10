🔴 LIVE from a British pub: Liam Tuffs explains what’s really going on

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

I’ve touched down in the UK with my mate and fellow independent journalist, Rukshan Fernando. After a long haul from Australia, where better to start than an old English pub? It’s the perfect place to meet up with English podcaster Liam Tuffs and get the lay of the land.

We’re here for an important mission: Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally on September 13. And let me tell you, this isn’t just another protest: It’s shaping up to be something that could send ripples far beyond Britain’s borders.

🚨 #BREAKING: Britain’s new Home Secretary already failing — @therealrukshan “welcomed” with free accommodation at the local migrant hotel.



Kidding. We’re here to cover the build-up to @TRobinsonNewEra’s rally, the historic day itself, and the fallout — because the MSM won’t… pic.twitter.com/MtB6r43aWe — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) September 9, 2025

Over a beer, Rukshan and I are picking Liam’s brain. He’s been in the thick of it, following what’s been happening on the ground here in England. We want to understand how things got to this point, what people are really feeling and what we can expect when thousands gather on Monday.

This rally isn’t just about the UK. It’s about the future of free nations everywhere. What happens here matters to Australia, Canada, America ... any Western democracy under pressure. That’s why we’ve made the trip.

If you were sat opposite @OzraeliAvi, what questions would you ask?👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/stWo0hDnNs — Liam Tuffs (@liamtuffs1) September 9, 2025

We’ll be streaming this pub chat live so you can be part of the conversation. Think of it as your front-row seat to the mood in Britain right now, before one of the most important rallies in recent years kicks off.

By the way, If you want to help Rukshan and me cover this massive global event the way the mainstream media won’t, please chip in using the form below 👇 to support our trip — flights, gear and all the costs of being on the ground in London — so we can keep bringing you world-class coverage before, during and after the rally.