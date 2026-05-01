Local residents say Nova Scotia spaceport reeks of Liberal 'corruption'

Two-hundred million. That's how much money Mark Carney's Liberals just handed an obscure company tied to a Canadian rocket launchpad in the tiny town of Canso, Nova Scotia.

The Liberals say this will help Canada compete with the United States and build a domestic aerospace advantage. But is that really true? After all, the site in Canso is just a concrete slab in the middle of nowhere.

We decided to look deeper into the company involved, Maritime Launch Services, and what we found raises serious questions about transparency, accountability and how business gets done in Canada.

We recently travelled to Canso, flying to Halifax and then driving three hours, to see the site for ourselves. The Department of National Defence is spending $20 million a year over 10 years on the project, while Marine Launch Services actually rents the land from the province for less than $15,000 a year.

It's the craziest thing — and that's why we went to investigate.

What we found in Canso was a town appalled and opposed to this rocket industry. Everywhere we went, there were signs showing people do not want this spaceport — whether it's real or fake.

“We're a small community in rural Nova Scotia, so no one is listened to us,” one local resident who blew the whistle on this story told us.

Suspiciously, Maritime Launch Services was a penny stock until the $200 million investment from the Carney Liberals. Then the price shot up, with insiders making out like bandits.

Even more eye-catching, the government backdated its lease agreement with Maritime Launch Services by a year. This means the federal government shelled out $20 million for nothing.

It seems like a form of money laundering, like a way of funnelling money to friends.

Who are the people who got this sweetheart deal?

“We have about 1,100 people within 5.5 km of this,” the Canso local told us, noting the project was first discussed as a test site for a 127-foot-tall Ukrainian rocket. That rocket was set to be launched just 3 km from her community, “so, naturally we were concerned,” she said.

“I can't outright say it's corruption, I don't know,” she told us. “I wrote the Auditor General,” she added, calling for an independent investigation.

“This needs to be looked at, because it's wrong on every level.”