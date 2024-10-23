Lockdown King's 'incompetent' Covid-19 pandemic rule called out

In his first major public appearance since stepping down as chairman of Nine, Australia’s longest-serving treasurer Peter Costello didn’t hold back in his criticism of the Victorian government under 'Lockdown King' Dan Andrews.

Speaking at the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship (ARC) conference in Sydney to an audience of 700, Costello labelled the former premier’s government "the worst in Australia."

Costello, who served under former Prime Minister John Howard, slammed the Andrews government for its management of the state during the Covid-19 pandemic and for its broader financial decisions.

"The most incompetent government in Australia comes to mind, after failing every test of prudent budget management," Costello declared, referring to the government's handling of state finances and its involvement in initiatives like the Belt and Road agreement with China.

His criticism extended to the pandemic restrictions placed on Victorians, labelling them as overly harsh and unnecessary.

"They closed playgrounds, chained swings and slides – children weren’t dying from COVID, and they wouldn’t die by using swings or slides," Costello said. He was also highly critical of the curfew imposed during the pandemic, describing it as "moronic."

Costello also reflected on the broader implications of the pandemic, warning about the ease with which liberties were taken away.

"Our leaders got a taste for control," he said. "We saw that liberties could be taken away very easily."

Andrews resigned as Premier of Victoria in September 2023 after nearly nine years in power.