LONDON ERUPTS: Tommy Robinson's BIGGEST rally yet — Turning point for Britain?

Massive crowds flood London as voices from across the UK demand free speech and a return to national pride.

Avi Yemini
  |   September 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

I’ve seen a lot of rallies, but nothing like this. The energy at the September 13, ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event in London was unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed. Hundreds of thousands to over a million people were streaming in long before the rally officially started, and it was clear that this wasn’t just another protest. It was a statement.

Walking through the crowd, I spoke with people from all over the world. One attendee told me, “We’ve got to make a stand for our ancestors. We’ve got to stand up. We’ve got to take England back for what it was.” Another said, “Everyone here has had enough. People need to get together. We’re all here together.” It wasn’t just about politics; it was about community. “If someone falls ill, we’ll help. What more do you want? It’s a nation coming together.”

Canadian activist Chris Elston, widely known as Billboard Chris, compared the scale of the event to the Freedom Convoy in Canada. “As we’re walking across the bridge, and you’ve got the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, all these people, beautiful flags ... it’s just one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen,” he said.

I also met people from a wide range of backgrounds who shared similar concerns. “I’m Iranian. I’ve been here for 20 years. This is where the real people are. This is what the real people think,” one attendee said. Another explained, “The only way we can combat what’s happening is through freedom of speech. You need rallies like this to express yourself.”

The atmosphere was united, passionate, and peaceful. “Tommy Robinson’s the f—-ing GOAT,” exclaimed one supporter. And despite the media’s portrayal of such events, everyone I spoke with felt welcome. “I walked through millions of people today, I did not experience any racism. If anyone should have, it was me,” said a proud Sikh man.

The crowd was outspoken about government leadership too. “Keir Starmer is a wanker. People are fed up being told what to think, say, and do,” one marcher told me.

Today, I can honestly say I’ve witnessed a turning point. This wasn’t just a rally, it was a spark of a cultural revolution. The people are rising, defending free speech, and sending a clear message: the Kingdom can unite when governments fail.

This event wasn’t just about Britain. The energy, the unity, the passion ... it’s a global call to action. And for those of us watching from abroad, including Australia, the message is simple: get involved, speak out and don’t be silenced.

Avi Yemini

Chief Australian Correspondent

Avi Yemini is the Australia Bureau Chief for Rebel News. He's a former Israeli Defence Force marksman turned citizen journalist. Avi's most known for getting amongst the action and asking the tough questions in a way that brings a smile to your face.

https://followavi.com/

