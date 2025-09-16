LONDON ERUPTS: Tommy Robinson's BIGGEST rally yet — Turning point for Britain?

I’ve seen a lot of rallies, but nothing like this. The energy at the September 13, ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event in London was unlike anything I’ve ever witnessed. Hundreds of thousands to over a million people were streaming in long before the rally officially started, and it was clear that this wasn’t just another protest. It was a statement.

Walking through the crowd, I spoke with people from all over the world. One attendee told me, “We’ve got to make a stand for our ancestors. We’ve got to stand up. We’ve got to take England back for what it was.” Another said, “Everyone here has had enough. People need to get together. We’re all here together.” It wasn’t just about politics; it was about community. “If someone falls ill, we’ll help. What more do you want? It’s a nation coming together.”

I don’t pretend to compare myself to Tommy Robinson. His courage is unmatched. But it was an honour to stand with him and share a few words in front of over a MILLION patriots in London to 'Unite the Kingdom'.



Australia stands with you. If the UK falls, we fall.

Canadian activist Chris Elston, widely known as Billboard Chris, compared the scale of the event to the Freedom Convoy in Canada. “As we’re walking across the bridge, and you’ve got the Houses of Parliament and Big Ben, all these people, beautiful flags ... it’s just one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen,” he said.

I also met people from a wide range of backgrounds who shared similar concerns. “I’m Iranian. I’ve been here for 20 years. This is where the real people are. This is what the real people think,” one attendee said. Another explained, “The only way we can combat what’s happening is through freedom of speech. You need rallies like this to express yourself.”

Massive Turnout for Tommy Robinson Rally in London



The day featured fiery speeches, music, and waves of Union Jacks. Supporters travelled from across the country.



Thousands gathered in central London on Saturday for a pro-free speech rally led by Tommy Robinson, with a massive turnout.

The atmosphere was united, passionate, and peaceful. “Tommy Robinson’s the f—-ing GOAT,” exclaimed one supporter. And despite the media’s portrayal of such events, everyone I spoke with felt welcome. “I walked through millions of people today, I did not experience any racism. If anyone should have, it was me,” said a proud Sikh man.

The crowd was outspoken about government leadership too. “Keir Starmer is a wanker. People are fed up being told what to think, say, and do,” one marcher told me.

#UniteTheKingdom was a huge success & when people ask what they can do to help, it's easy, strip it back to basics & become your own political leader & your own independent activist, use your social media to spread the word & encourage others to follow suit.. Become the change

Today, I can honestly say I’ve witnessed a turning point. This wasn’t just a rally, it was a spark of a cultural revolution. The people are rising, defending free speech, and sending a clear message: the Kingdom can unite when governments fail.

This event wasn’t just about Britain. The energy, the unity, the passion ... it’s a global call to action. And for those of us watching from abroad, including Australia, the message is simple: get involved, speak out and don’t be silenced.