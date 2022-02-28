Luke Rudkowski on Ukraine, COVID policing and the truckers
During my time at CPAC, I bumped into Luke Rudkowski of https://wearechange.org/ we got to speak about Ukraine and the Eastern European issues which Luke says have been building up since 1998. He believes that Russia has made an extremely dangerous move which puts the entire world at risk.
We spoke about how Justin Trudeau has cracked down on peaceful truckers, how his policies are a danger to individual freedoms, how he is pushing a globalist agenda and the build back better agenda.
We also discuss how historically dangerous police states have been and how it has impacted even those who generally considered themselves pro-cop in the past.
You can learn more about Luke and the work he does by clicking here.
