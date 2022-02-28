Luke Rudkowski on Ukraine, COVID policing and the truckers

E-transfer (Canada): [email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

During my time at CPAC, I bumped into Luke Rudkowski of https://wearechange.org/ we got to speak about Ukraine and the Eastern European issues which Luke says have been building up since 1998. He believes that Russia has made an extremely dangerous move which puts the entire world at risk.

We spoke about how Justin Trudeau has cracked down on peaceful truckers, how his policies are a danger to individual freedoms, how he is pushing a globalist agenda and the build back better agenda.

We also discuss how historically dangerous police states have been and how it has impacted even those who generally considered themselves pro-cop in the past.

You can learn more about Luke and the work he does by clicking here.

If you enjoyed this video head over to www.RebelCPAC.com for all our CPAC coverage and donate to help support our independent coverage.