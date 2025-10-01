Majority of Aussies are SICK AND TIRED of politics in sport

A new national survey has revealed widespread opposition among Australians to political messaging in sport, with strong calls to end Welcome to Country ceremonies and athlete activism at major events.

“Almost two-thirds of Australians have called for divisive and insulting welcome to country performances to axed from sporting events, which are designed to divide Australians,” said Daniel Wild, Deputy Executive Director of the Institute of Public Affairs.

The poll, conducted by independent firm Dynata for the Institute of Public Affairs on 13–14 September, surveyed 1,007 Australians and carries a margin of error of 3.1 per cent. The findings include:

63 per cent of Australians believe welcome to country ceremonies should no longer be performed at sporting matches, including 72 per cent of those aged 18–24.

64 per cent of Australians say sporting codes like the AFL, NRL, cricket and netball have become too politically correct, up from 61 per cent in 2022. Among 18–24-year-olds, support jumped from 52 per cent in 2022 to 78 per cent this year.

77 per cent of Australians think it is wrong for professional athletes to campaign for their own political causes, including 80 per cent of those aged 18–24.

63 per cent agree that “Australian national sporting players who refuse to sing the Australian national anthem should not play in our national sporting team,” a view shared by 81 per cent of 18–24-year-olds.

The survey results follow controversy around Australian Test cricket captain Pat Cummins, who recently signed on to support the Albanese government’s $50 million program promoting climate change initiatives in sporting clubs.

“Sport is a defining component of the Australian way of life, where we all can play and cheer together. The message from mainstream Australians is clear: play the ball and not the politics,” Wild said.

“Australians simply do not want their sporting icons using their privileged platform to engage in divisive political posturing.”

Don’t welcome me to my country!

This is Australia! Stop with your propaganda and division!



You are getting paid an absolute fortune to ‘welcome us’ Colin! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/JWUdzwQIMP — katy 🌸 (@KatyKray73) September 27, 2025

“Remarkably, it is young Australians are leading the revolt against woke and divisive sports stars who are shameless in their divisive moral hectoring of mainstream Australians,” Wild said.

“The message from mainstream Australia is clear: sign the anthem with pride or face the sack,” Wild added.