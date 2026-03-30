Majority of Canada’s approved drug sites sit near schools and daycares

The issue has sparked criticism of federal policy, particularly around the absence of a minimum age requirement for access. Some sites have been reported to openly allow minors, prompting questions about safeguards for young people.

Concerns are especially pronounced in British Columbia, where community members say drug use and paraphernalia are often visible near public spaces. In some areas, volunteers reportedly sweep school fields for discarded needles before children’s activities.

The placement of these sites risks normalizing drug use for youth, particularly when located close to schools, and repeated exposure over time could shape perceptions about substance use during formative years.

Reports of overdoses among youth, including cases linked to drugs obtained near consumption sites, are evidence of broader challenges associated with addiction and access.

Supporters of harm reduction strategies maintain that supervised consumption sites are intended to reduce deaths and connect users with support services. However, opponents argue the current approach prioritizes accessibility without adequately addressing community impacts or youth exposure while overdoses continue.

The debate continues as municipalities and residents weigh public health objectives against concerns about safety, prevention and the well-being of children.

Don't trust the mainstream media, but still want the daily news? Rebel News has got you covered five days a week, Monday to Friday, 1 p.m. EST, 10 a.m. PST. on YouTube.