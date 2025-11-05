Liberals unbothered by drug injection sites near schools, daycares and playgrounds

Despite 31 federally licensed "controlled" drug sites across six provinces, government data indicates a rise in overdoses and drug-related harms.

Alex Dhaliwal
  |   November 05, 2025   |   News   |   2 Comments

 

The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld

Health Canada, per a departmental report, doesn't mandate minimum distances for drug injection sites from schools, daycares, or playgrounds. Health Minister Marjorie Michel stated this wasn't her cabinet's responsibility.

“Health Canada does not set a minimum distance requirement between safe consumption sites and nearby locations such as schools, daycares or playgrounds,” the department wrote in a submission to the Commons health committee. “Nor does the department collect or maintain a comprehensive list of addresses for these facilities in Canada.”

Nonetheless, the department has licensed 31 sites for controlled drugs in six provinces: 13 in Ontario, five each in BC, Alberta, and Québec, two in Saskatchewan, and one in Nova Scotia, according to Blacklock’s.

“Are you aware your department is approving supervised consumption sites next to daycares, schools and playgrounds?” asked Conservative MP Dan Mazier.

“Supervised consumption sites were created to prevent overdose deaths,” replied Michel. “We are reviewing all applications based on criteria.”

Health Canada assesses site requests based on five factors: crime impact, local need, administrative structure, operational resources, and community support/opposition.

Asked again, the minister clarified: “The provinces and territories set the rules," she said, unable to ascertain how many supervised consumption sites are next to daycares or schools. 

MP Mazier pressed Health Canada to stop approving supervised consumption sites near daycares or schools. Michel responded, "I will confirm my department will continue to work to protect the health of Canadians."

"They are drug dens," said Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre, regarding a drug injection site that opened near a Montréal kindergarten playground in 2024. He questioned the safety of such a location for children.

The Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy (CDSS) shows that the program has utterly failed since its inception in 2017. Despite a billion dollars in funding, the strategy has only seen an escalation of overdose deaths. 

Since April 2016, over 16,000 British Columbians and over 49,000 Canadians have died from drug overdoses, with fentanyl accounting for 76% of those deaths.

PETITION: Help, Not Harm!

7,221 signatures
Goal: 10,000 signatures
meta-img

Please sign our petition calling on Mark Carney to get people the treatment they need for their addictions instead of encouraging even more hard drug abuse.

Will you sign?

Alex Dhaliwal

Journalist and Writer

Alex Dhaliwal is a Political Science graduate from the University of Calgary. He has actively written on relevant Canadian issues with several prominent interviews under his belt.

Help fund Alex's journalism!

Support

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Bernhard Jatzeck
    commented 2025-11-05 21:42:39 -0500 Flag
    The Liberals are unbothered by the troubles of the peasants and have been going back at least as far as PET.
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-11-05 19:21:13 -0500
    This is selective governing. Liberals love killing people off with drugs and MAID.