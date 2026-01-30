Majority of provinces rejecting Liberal gun 'buyback' program

On Thursday's live stream, David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie discussed the Liberals' failing gun 'buyback' program and how the majority of provinces are rejecting the 'public safety' initiative.

Despite Quebec coming out in support of the program, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Newfoundland and Labrador and some police services have refused to participate or help with collection efforts.

David described the likely thought process behind governments and police services refusing to participate in confiscating guns from law-abiding firearm owners.

"Not a day goes by it seems, in which a police force is saying we're not on board, we don't have the resources. And also we kind of don't want to be the bad guy, you know, going door-to-door to legal gun owners when we know as cops this will not make one single difference to violent gun crime," he said.

"Now why would that be? It's because of this: you know the gangbangers with their illegal handguns, by definition they don't follow the laws, so they're not going to turn in their guns," he continued.

The program ran a six-week voluntary pilot project in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia last fall which resulted in only 25 prohibited firearms being collected from 16 participants.

As David asserted, while Quebec stands alone in rolling out the red carpet for this federal cash grab, the rest of the country is wisely telling Ottawa to keep its hands off law-abiding owners' property.

In the end, critics are arguing this so-called 'public safety' measure looks more like political theater that misses the real criminals entirely—leaving taxpayers footing the bill for a program destined to collect dust rather than guns.