Man killed by turbine blade at Victorian wind farm

A worker has died after being crushed by a wind turbine blade during construction at the Golden Plains Wind Farm, located south of Ballarat in Victoria.

The accident comes just weeks after nearby farmers reported sharp turbine blade fragments landing on their properties, raising questions about the site's safety.

The fatal incident occurred on Monday morning at approximately 8am at the wind farm’s Stage One site on Bells Road in Rokewood. Police have started preparing a report for the coroner, while emergency services responded quickly, though sadly, the man could not be revived and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to local sources, the turbine’s tower had been completed over the weekend and the addition of the blades was underway when the accident happened.

A representative for Golden Plains Wind Farm confirmed the incident, noting: “The site has been closed and we are working closely with emergency services and the authorities.”

WorkSafe Victoria has launched an investigation into the fatal incident. The installation process at Golden Plains is being managed by Danish firm Vestas Wind Systems, as part of a project recently hailed by the state government for its renewable energy potential.

However, the site has also faced scrutiny in recent weeks due to reports of serrated turbine edges detaching and flying onto nearby properties.

Local farmer Russell Coad, who has collected numerous detached turbine fragments from his property, had voiced serious concerns about public safety. “What if pieces flew off and hit a car?” he asked. “It’s so close to the road.”

Residents have been advised to delay work within 400 metres of the turbines until further safety measures are evaluated. Both incidents are under active investigation by WorkSafe authorities.

