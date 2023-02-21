Manitoba finally 'pulls plug' on proof of vaccination app

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Manitoba has officially pulled the plug on its vaccine verification app as part of a series of government programs that have become irrelevant.

Residents using the Manitoba Immunization Verifier app received a notification alerting them the service is no longer available.

The $4.3 million program launched in August 2021, two months after the province began issuing its immunization cards. It allowed users to scan secure QR codes and verify vaccination status.

According to a provincial spokesperson, the province permitted businesses and venues to request patrons' vaccination status after it ended province-wide vaccination requirements in March 2022.

At the time, some business owners expressed hesitation about removing vaccine requirements, while others celebrated the removal of restrictions after a difficult two years in the hospitality industry.

However, the Manitoba government kept the application around, citing demand from businesses continuing to use it.

"We've heard from some venues, some businesses, that they are interested in keeping proof of [vaccination] beyond that date," said Manitoba's Chief Public Health Officer Brent Roussin last year. "We can confirm that the Manitoba immunization card and the verifier app will be available beyond March 1, 2022, for those who want to continue to use that."

As of February 8, the Government of Manitoba website said the app could be used by businesses and venues requiring proof of immunization for its customers. But on February 3, Manitobans could not download the app.

"Some businesses/venues may continue to require proof of immunization for access. Manitoba's immunization card and verifier app will continue to be available for this purpose," states the website.

Last year, the federal government pulled the plug on ArriveCAN after facing pushback from airline industries complaining that it was an unnecessary burden contributing to airport delays and long lineups.

Ottawa launched ArriveCAN in April 2020 as a pandemic management tool that they claimed would streamline the border-crossing process by allowing travellers to upload quarantine details.

Though initially optional, ArriveCAN became a prerequisite for air and land travel on July 5, 2021, when the federal government required all travellers to disclose their COVID vaccination status.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau admitted in late January that his government's approach to ArriveCAN was "highly illogical."

According to the Justice Centre, some of the plaintiffs willingly disclosed their vaccination status through other means, but all shared privacy concerns concerning ArriveCAN potentially sharing their collected personal medical information widely with other government departments and agencies, police forces, and even other countries.

A group of Canadians recently took Ottawa to court over alleged Charter violations by the dysfunctional and costly app. Originally costing $80,000, ArriveCAN imploded to a $54 million price tag due to maintenance fees.

Despite dumping $20 million into the program, the federal government also scrapped the COVID Alert infection tracking app. Canada's top public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, admitted it went underused.

"The app was not being utilized to a huge extent. Not all innovations might work," wrote Tam. "It was a good go at trying to utilize another tool in the current era of apps to try and protect the population."