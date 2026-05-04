Mark Carney predicts Europe will lead a 'rebuilt' international order

Despite China’s rise and America’s continuing dominance, Prime Minister Mark Carney recently stated that he foresees a future in which Europe stands at the forefront of the world stage.

“It’s my strong personal view that as the international order will be rebuilt… it will be rebuilt out of Europe,” said Carney.

On Monday’s Rebel Roundup livestream, Ezra Levant discussed whether this is really the case or whether America is set to dominate for years to come.

Ezra pointed out that the U.S. maintains a military presence in many major European countries, including Germany, Italy, and the U.K., offering significant economic and military benefits that support European interests.

Despite this, and despite U.S. support in critical European conflicts like the war in Ukraine, key allies, including the U.K., have refused to become involved in the U.S.-Israel campaign against Iran when requested by U.S. President Donald Trump.

And yet, Europe continues to present itself as poised for future crucial gains.

“There was this hilarious meeting… where all these countries, including Canada, said, ‘As soon as the war is over, we've got big plans for the Strait of Hormuz,’” said Ezra.

“That’s not called leading, that’s called following. And I’m pretty sure if Donald Trump spends billions of dollars beating Iran, [America is] going to do whatever the heck it wants in the Persian Gulf, and it’s not going to listen to the Europeans who did not help.”