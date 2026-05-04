$270M for Ukraine, Carney backs 'free press', Canada's crime wave | Rebel Roundup
Ezra Levant discusses the top stories of the day in this edition of the Rebel Roundup livestream.
Ezra Levant is LIVE for the Rebel Roundup livestream! (which airs every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)
Show Notes
Today, we're looking at Prime Minister Mark Carney announcing an additional $270 million in funding for Ukraine as it continues to defend itself from Russia's invasion.
Plus, with Sunday marking World Press Freedom Day, Carney took to social media to share his support for independent media — all while his Liberal government continues to bankroll newsrooms across the country.
And finally, we'll take a look at some of the latest headlines as Canada continues to be gripped by a crime wave.
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Watch Rebel Roundup, our daily live news show, featuring top Rebel News reporters breaking down the biggest stories of the day. Plus, catch live coverage of breaking news, on-the-ground reporting, and special events as they happen. Stay ahead of the narrative—tune in live and get the other perspective!https://www.rebelnews.com/live