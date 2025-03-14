Mark Carney’s steel photo-op: Climate hypocrisy on display at subsidized mill

Liberal PM and globalist banker Mark Carney made a carefully staged visit to the ArcelorMittal Dofasco steel mill in Hamilton, Ontario where media were barred from asking questions, and no audio was provided from his interactions with workers.

Carney, who recently claimed steel is outdated, now pretends to back an industry his policies actively undermine. His support for climate tariffs and carbon taxes has driven up costs, yet he stood in a heavily subsidized plant, posing as an ally of Canadian workers.

Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle react to a press conference hosted by new Liberal leader Mark Carney, where the former central banker swapped his suit for a pair of coveralls and a hard hat.https://t.co/e1M5j0RZJZ — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 13, 2025

ArcelorMittal Dofasco is a major recipient of Trudeau’s $1.765 billion Net Zero Accelerator Initiative—a taxpayer-funded bailout for corporations willing to play along with the green agenda. Despite this massive cash injection, the company has failed to meet its green targets.

This isn’t about helping steelworkers; it’s about optics and hoping no one asks tough questions about the hypocrisy. The Liberals’ playbook is clear: burden industry with taxes, funnel subsidies to politically friendly corporations, and avoid scrutiny.

Carney’s visit was just another example of this strategy—pretend to support industry while quietly crippling it.