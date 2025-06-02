Mass migration madness: Nearly 1M new arrivals to Canada so far in 2025

Canada continues to welcome a stunning number of new immigrants, with over 800,000 new arrivals coming to the country through the first four months of 2025.

This comes despite Prime Minister Mark Carney outlining a goal to return to “sustainable levels” of immigration laid out in a mandate letter following the Liberals' April election victory.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, hosts David Menzies and Alexa Lavoie reflected on the impacts the continually increasing population is having on the country.

Mass migration is an attempt “to change the demographics” so the Liberals can maintain perpetual political power. The largest share of new immigrants to Canada end up in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver, places that are “bursting at the seams” when it comes to issues like social services, commute times, housing prices, he added.

When it comes to legal migrants who are already in the country, “most of them are against what's going on,” added Alexa. “They are against it, and they are denouncing it, and they are saying expose it” as an issue she continued.

Canada does not have the capacity to manage such a large influx of newcomers, which is causing “chaos” on streets across the country, Alexa said.

“Do something about this,” said David, calling on the Carney Liberals to keep their election promise and take action. “The burden for them, before they break for the summer, is to put the brakes on this as far as I'm concerned.”