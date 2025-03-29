Meet Amarjeet Sohi: Failed Trudeau minister, failed Edmonton mayor, running for Carney

What do you get when you mix radical ideology, taxpayer waste, and soft-on-crime policies?

Meet Amarjeet Sohi.

You might know him as the mayor of Edmonton, except that he just took a leave of absence to run for the Liberals — as if being the mayor of Alberta's capital city is a placeholder consolation prize if he loses.

Before he was spending Edmontonians' money on luxury furniture and climate junkets, he was Trudeau's Natural Resources Minister — and a complete disaster.

He oversaw the near-death of the Trans Mountain pipeline with endless delays and red tape. Construction seasons were missed, investment evaporated, and foreign-funded eco-activists got everything they wanted.

Then came Bill C-69 — the "No More Pipelines" law. Sohi helped ram it through without a single economic impact analysis. Zero. None. Just like the activists wanted. And when people pointed out that environmental radicals were being hired into government positions, Sohi laughed it off — called it a "conspiracy theory."

According to David Staples of the Edmonton Journal, "When I put all this to Sohi in an interview and told him it had greatly eroded my trust in his government and its policies, he said: 'I never thought that you would believe in conspiracy theories.'"

That's rich, considering his chief of staff, Zoe Caron, came straight from the World Wildlife Fund.

Sohi even joined Trudeau's now-infamous 2018 India trip — you know, the one where convicted terrorist Jaspar Atwal showed up to official events. And yes, Sohi was photographed with him. You couldn't script this stuff if you tried.

But maybe the most revealing moment came when Sohi described resource work camps as a "threat" to women and communities. That's how he sees tradesmen and energy workers — not as the backbone of this country, but as potential criminals. Our husbands, fathers, brothers, and uncles: All just pre-rapists in the mind of Amarjeet Sohi.

"What it means is that if proponents are going to provide employment opportunities for women, if they’re going to look at when they're setting up camps, how they're going to accommodate the needs of female workers, and if those camps are in isolated communities and how those high concentrations of workers effects the surrounding communities there," he said.

Voters finally had enough and showed him the door federally. But he didn't go quietly. He ran for mayor of Edmonton — and somehow won. The results? Predictably awful.

He spent $22,000 of your money attending the UN's COP27 climate summit in Egypt. While Edmontonians were struggling with crime, addiction, and inflation, he was off rubbing elbows with global bureaucrats.

Back home, the spending on himself continued. He approved $63,000 in office décor and furniture upgrades, and then blew $183,000 on a personal security detail. All while ordinary families were being told to do more with less, and residents of Edmonton became far less safe.

And what's happened under his watch? Violent crime in Edmonton has skyrocketed, up over 16 per cent in 2023, especially downtown and on public transit. But Sohi's still pushing soft-on-crime talking points and throwing more money at root-cause consultants instead of protecting citizens.

And instead of dealing with public safety, he's been laser-focused on pushing the globalist dream of 15-minute cities — central planning that limits your movement, controls your community design, and treats personal freedom like an inconvenience. When a radical anti-Israel encampment popped up at the University of Alberta, Sohi didn't stand up for law and order— he criticized the police for dismantling it

And yes, his council even tried to ram through a poison-pill anti-protest bylaw… until the activist Left realized they might be targeted too, and suddenly the whole thing was shelved.

Now, after all of that, Sohi's leaving the mayor’s chair — kind of — to take another shot at Ottawa. Not as a Trudeau Liberal this time, but as a Carney Liberal.

Because failure isn’t a disqualifier in this Liberal Party, it’s a stepping stone.

