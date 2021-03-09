Meghan Markle uses Oprah to continue climbing the social ladder

The British Royal Family has had a tough go of it with widely televised interviews. To her credit, Meghan Markle came across better than the Duke of York, Prince Andrew, when he infamously granted an interview to the BBC about his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein — making such claims that images couldn't have been of him, because he can't sweat.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a lengthy interview with Oprah Winfrey to discuss her personal issues, as well as her and Harry's falling out with the rest of the Royal Family.

In the interview, much of themes we have heard from Markle reappeared, generating headlines and speculation around the world.

On yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host Keean Bexte wanted to provide a synopsis for anyone who might have missed the Meghan and Harry's interview — you know, just in case you had literally anything better to be doing:

To summarize, Meghan announced that the troubles all began when it was made clear that her soon-to-be born son wasn't going to be the centre of attention — the centre of the monarchy — and wasn't going to be granted the title of prince. Of course, the Queen is the only one with the final say on titles and the implication that Meghan Markle made was clear: she was trying to imply that the Queen was somehow a racist. In a few short minutes, Meghan Markle managed to imply that Queen Elizabeth was a black baby hating racist. In reality, every son of a low ranking member of the Royal Family doesn't get to be a prince.

