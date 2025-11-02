🔴 COUNTER PROTEST: Standing up to hate targeting Israeli music duo

TUNE IN HERE LIVE FROM 6PM

We're going live from 6pm as counter protesters gather outside The Forum to support world-renowned Israeli music duo Infected Mushroom after far-left activists threatened to shut down their show.

The LA-based trance pioneers are performing as part of their Australian tour, but their appearances have been repeatedly targeted by radical anti-Israel groups. Last week, activists even stormed the offices of an Australian business connected to the tour, attempting to intimidate organisers into cancelling the performance.

Infected Mushroom have already faced two cancellations — one announced by the band due to ongoing pressure, and another in Adelaide — but the Adelaide concert is now back on after securing a new venue.

Avi will be on the ground bringing you every moment live.