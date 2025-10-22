Melbourne slammed as ‘MOST RADICAL’ city, silencing women’s rights

Dr Helen Joyce has labelled Melbourne one of the most “radical” places in the world when it comes to silencing women’s rights and stifling debate on transgender issues.

Joyce’s speaking tour in Melbourne was abruptly cancelled by the City of Melbourne and moved to a private venue just five days ago amid fears that violent trans activists would target the event.

She said Victoria now has the “most authoritarian overreaching laws” on gender and warned that women, medical professionals, and others were being silenced by “belief systems” imposed by a vocal minority.

Joyce, who holds a PhD in mathematics and is director of advocacy for women’s sex-based rights, is touring Australia and New Zealand with events hosted by women’s rights groups and the Free Speech Union.

A City of Melbourne spokesperson said: “We understand this decision is disappointing for the organisers and apologise for any inconvenience caused. However, we have a responsibility to protect our staff, library users and the broader community from the risk of disruption and protest activity.”

After her event was forced to relocate, Joyce said she was alarmed that open discussion about women’s rights was being “completely shutdown.”

Victorian schools are teaching kids about gender ideology, and now it's been revealed that teachers can determine kids to be 'mature minors' and socially transition them at school without parental knowledge or consent.



“I very much understand that some people aren’t happy being the sex that they are, and I’m sorry for them, but they can’t change that,” she said. “I don’t accept that you can bully, and force by law, to make everybody agree people can change sex.

“Victoria has some of the worst laws in the world. These are some of the most authoritarian overreaching laws that I have seen anywhere.”

Joyce warned that proposed anti-vilification law expansions could criminalise honest discussion, saying they make it “impossible for any medical professional, as well as teachers and pastors, to speak honestly and compassionately” about gender.

On Monday, Premier Jacinta Allan defended the changes, saying young transgender people “deserve our support” and that “we want all Victorians to be protected by the law from this hateful behaviour.”