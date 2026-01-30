Melissa Lantsman rips disastrous Liberal policies at Conservative convention

Article by Rebel News staff

Conservative MP Melissa Lantsman reiterated her support for Pierre Poilievre and slammed the Liberals for making life increasingly difficult for Canadians while speaking at the Conservative Party's convention in Calgary on Thursday evening.

Lantsman took aim at the Liberals specifically for creating dire economic conditions and increasing public safety concerns for citizens.

"Under this Liberal government, even a full-time job doesn't protect you from having to line up at a food bank in this country," she said.

"We are united on behalf of the law-abiding Canadians from every walk of life who have been abandoned by a government who would rather fight for the rights of repeat criminal offenders instead of the rights of innocent victims," Lantsman continued.

Honoured to take the stage and help kick off the 2026 Conservative Party convention in Calgary.



This weekend, I’m proudly voting YES to Pierre Poilievre & YES to a stronger, brighter more affordable future for Canadians.



Enjoy the rest of weekend and be the voice of the more… pic.twitter.com/AWLqakmA44 — Melissa Lantsman (@MelissaLantsman) January 30, 2026

The Conservative MP also spoke about young Canadians who have been harmed and stripped of economic opportunities by over a decade of Liberal governance.

"We are united on behalf of the next generation who have sacrificed their jobs, their hope, and their future, only to be told by the prime minister that they need to sacrifice more," she said.

Her fiery remarks, delivered during the opening ceremonies at the BMO Centre, underscored the party's unified front ahead of Poilievre's leadership review vote.

Lantsman emphasized that Conservatives remain solidly behind their leader and committed to reversing what she described as the Liberals' failed agenda on affordability, crime, and opportunity.