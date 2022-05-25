Minister Duclos gives remarks at World Health Assembly

The Canadian Press / ﻿Justin Tang﻿

“Peace is health, health is peace” is the overarching theme developed by General Director, Dr. Tedros, for the World Health Organization (WHO) at their annual World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting this week in Geneva, Switzerland.

Dr. Tedros is the first WHO Director General (DG) that is not a medical doctor. Despite this, and the questionable circumstances around his handling of the COVID pandemic, he has been re-appointed

for another four year term.

The overseeing body of this organization and event is the United Nations Foundation. Many Canadians are becoming increasingly concerned over increased threats to our health sovereignty which I previously reported on here and here.

Echoing Tedros’ sentiments at the third plenary session, Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos reflects on how lucky the attendees are to be able to meet in person, “that shows that we’ve come a long way since the pandemic started but that the pandemic is not over.” And urges everyone to collectively continue the fight and adequately prepare for whatever comes next:

Translated from French, Duclos said that “Canada supports the idea of a new multilateral instrument to ensure that we are as well prepared as we can be for the future. He reinforces that “Canada believes in the WHO and that we need a stronger WHO.”



Duclos says that if we don’t invest now, the consequences will be catastrophic because the world needs a stronger WHO



It’s been the nerve center of international cooperation pic.twitter.com/gfVhsvqL1P — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 25, 2022

Minister Duclos recapped Tedros’ talking points by condemning what he refers to as the unjustified invasion of Ukraine and targeted attacks on healthcare workers, supplies and facilities.

