Miracle at Ostrich Farm: Rental Company Pulls Out of CFIA Cull Plan

Clearway Car & Truck Rentals has pulled its vehicles from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) plan to cull 400 healthy ostriches at Universal Ostrich Farms in Edgewood, B.C.

A source informed Rebel News of a scheduled cull, likely this weekend, to be executed by Clearway, a rented government agency.

Clearway, initially unaware of the rental's purpose, demanded the immediate return of all vehicles. COO Jeremy Olsen told Rebel News the company acted swiftly upon learning how their vehicles would be used.

“This is not a hill for us to die on. A lot of us are animal lovers,” Olsen stated.

“We do not want to be associated with this,” he continued. “We have phoned CFIA and demanded that these vehicles be returned immediately, and that we do not want to be part of this culling. I don't care if I have to fly to Castlegar and [get] them myself.”

Rebel News was at Edgewood farm when the Pasitney family, via daughter Katie Pasitney, learned the news. Through tears, Katie called it "a win," saying "This is all it takes," and declared Clearway Car & Truck Rentals "heroes on the right side of history."

Olsen reported receiving a flood of emails, calls, and threats from individuals angered by the company's presumed involvement.

He emphasized that the backlash was misdirected, stating: “We are all animal lovers here. Numerous of us are cat people, bird people, we are not the things that people called us.”

Farm representatives, including Pasitney, quickly condemned the hostile responses, emphasizing that such aggressive behavior does not align with the farm's values or their movement's consistent call for peaceful, lawful action.

Olsen confirmed to Rebel News that the CFIA agreed to return the vehicles after receiving an official demand letter.

“We have sent the official demand letter and what they have told us is that they are going to empty the trucks and return them asap. The farmers are also making a plea to the company contracted by the CFIA.”

According to Olsen, the trucks are currently located in Castlegar, approximately three hours from the farm. The vehicle withdrawal likely complicated CFIA's plans, potentially delaying the operation and extending the ostriches' lives by at least a day.

A full report is forthcoming.