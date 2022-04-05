Rebel News Banner Ad - RebelNews+ Gift Memberships

Miss Understood No. 8 — Don't Say Straight

  • By Natasha Biase and Katherine Krozonouski
  • April 05, 2022
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

In Episode No. 8 of Miss Understood, we define critical race theory (CRT) following the passing of the second reading of Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act, in Ontario, and discuss how CRT and queer theory are intertwined.

We also talk about Disney’s response to the Parental Rights in Education Bill that was recently signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ponder whether Disney deserves to be boycotted.

Ontario Gender Florida Critical race theory LGBT Entertainment News Analysis
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect
  • By Rebel News

Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters

Subscribe to RebelNews+
Sign Up

Sign up for Miss Understood email updates

Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!

Sign Up

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.