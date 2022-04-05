Miss Understood No. 8 — Don't Say Straight

In Episode No. 8 of Miss Understood, we define critical race theory (CRT) following the passing of the second reading of Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act, in Ontario, and discuss how CRT and queer theory are intertwined.

We also talk about Disney’s response to the Parental Rights in Education Bill that was recently signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ponder whether Disney deserves to be boycotted.