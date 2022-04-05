Miss Understood No. 8 — Don't Say Straight

In Episode No. 8 of Miss Understood, we define critical race theory (CRT) following the passing of the second reading of Bill 67, the Racial Equity in the Education System Act, in Ontario, and discuss how CRT and queer theory are intertwined.
We also talk about Disney’s response to the Parental Rights in Education Bill that was recently signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and ponder whether Disney deserves to be boycotted.
Spread the Word!
Sign up for Miss Understood email updates
Get updates on Miss Understood straight to your inbox!Sign Up
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.