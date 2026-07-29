Mississauga PC MPP Silvia Gualtieri billed taxpayers for Toronto hotel stays

Ontario PC MPP Silvia Gualtieri charged taxpayers more than $3,100 for hotel stays in downtown Toronto despite representing a Mississauga riding within commuting distance of Queen's Park.

Gualtieri, the MPP for Mississauga East–Cooksville, claimed $3,177 in "special circumstance" accommodation expenses after being elected in February 2025. The largest single claim was $2,625.59 for a Toronto hotel stay in May 2025.

Ontario's expense rules allow MPPs who live within 50 kilometres of Queen's Park to claim overnight accommodations only in exceptional circumstances, such as severe weather or other situations that make returning home impractical. Mississauga is well within commuting distance of the legislature.

Premier Doug Ford's office has since said that any hotel expenses that did not meet the intent of the rules will be reimbursed in full, although it has not specified which claims will be repaid or when.

PayTheMoneyBack.com will continue tracking which politicians have repaid questionable expenses—and which still owe taxpayers answers.