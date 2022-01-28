WATCH: Mocha Bezirgan talks Freedom Convoy on Newsmax

Mocha Bezirgan joins Newsmax as Freedom Convoy protesters continue to arrive in Ottawa.

  • By Rebel News
  • January 28, 2022

Remove Ads

Rebel News Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan has been embedded with the Freedom Convoy of truckers and their supporters, as they travel across from all parts of the country to converge on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.

After finally arriving in the nation's capital on Friday night, Bezirgan was invited to discuss the convoy with Newsmax.

To see all of Rebel News' reports about the Freedom Convoy, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.

Canada Convoy Reports
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
truck off trudeau shirt redirect

Rebel News Store

Purchase some truckers' convoy merch today at the Rebel News Store.

BUY NOW

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.