WATCH: Mocha Bezirgan talks Freedom Convoy on Newsmax
Mocha Bezirgan joins Newsmax as Freedom Convoy protesters continue to arrive in Ottawa.
Rebel News Chief Videographer Mocha Bezirgan has been embedded with the Freedom Convoy of truckers and their supporters, as they travel across from all parts of the country to converge on Parliament Hill in Ottawa.
After finally arriving in the nation's capital on Friday night, Bezirgan was invited to discuss the convoy with Newsmax.
To see all of Rebel News' reports about the Freedom Convoy, and to support our independent journalism, visit ConvoyReports.com.
