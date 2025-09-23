Moderna’s lobbying blitz reveals big pharma’s grip on Canada’s pandemic policies

Moderna Biopharma Canada Corporation has been actively lobbying senior figures at the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) to influence the nation’s Pandemic Preparedness Strategy, in a move that highlights the deepening ties between pharmaceutical giants and government officials.

This latest interaction exemplifies the opaque dynamics that often prioritize corporate interests over public accountability, as detailed in a monthly communication report.

The latest lobbying session took place on February 27, 2025. It involved Andrea Gilpin, PHAC’s Chief of Staff, but the details weren’t made public until March 14 — a two-week delay leaving the lack of timely transparency in these engagements on full display. The discussion focused on “economic development and health,” specifically how Canada’s pandemic strategy aligns with Moderna’s future operations.

Stefan Raos, Moderna’s Responsible Officer, certified the report, but regulations conveniently obscure the identities of in-house lobbyists involved, leaving Canadians guessing about who’s truly shaping policy behind closed doors.

Turns out, this isn’t an isolated incident.

Carney Liberals cut new COVID vaccine deals with Pfizer and Moderna — while provinces drop boosters and victims get ignored



While most provinces have shut down their COVID booster programs, the Carney Liberals are still shoveling taxpayer dollars into Big Pharma’s bottom… pic.twitter.com/1QmYUV8bIK — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 15, 2025

Moderna’s Canadian lobbying efforts date back to July 2021, starting with Darryl Patterson, Director General at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), on “science and technology” matters—disclosed three months late.

Subsequent disclosures touched on procurement, coinciding with the rollout of Moderna’s mRNA COVID-19 injections. By 2023, Moderna ramped up its activities, logging 81 communications over the years, often filed weeks after the fact.

Key players included Christopher Johnstone, Assistant Deputy Minister at Health Canada; Melissa Sutherland and Joel Dennis, Directors General at PHAC; Andrea Andrachuk and Mollie Royds from Public Services and Procurement Canada; Ritu Banerjee and Darryl Patterson from ISED; and Donald Sheppard, PHAC Vice President.

Shockingly, then-Health Minister Mark Holland was involved in these efforts at least twice, efforts that appears to have paid off handsomely.

By late 2023, Moderna secured $733,257 from Investment Québec and $2.4 million from the Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Following an increase in lobbying efforts, this funding climbed to $18.6 million from Investment Québec by the end of 2024, enabling the opening of a “state-of-the-art” mRNA vaccine facility in Laval.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly takes a jab at countries that "turn their back to science" as she joins Moderna's CEO in announcing the company has made its first doses of its COVID mRNA vaccine at its facility in Laval, Quebec. pic.twitter.com/dsJ59HZOEu — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 20, 2025

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly joined Moderna’s CEO to announce the first Canadian-made doses, criticizing nations that “turn their back to science”—a pointed reference to the U.S., where Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. recently halted funding for mRNA projects, citing inefficacy against respiratory infections like COVID and flu.

We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu. We’re shifting that funding toward… pic.twitter.com/GPKbuU7ywN — Secretary Kennedy (@SecKennedy) August 5, 2025

Still, questions linger about mRNA technology itself.

Unlike traditional vaccines, these injections function more like gene therapies, instructing cells to produce foreign proteins without a proven “off-switch.” Risks include organ persistence, potential genome integration, and transmission via breast milk or sperm.

The product monograph admits to gaps in long-term data on genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, and perinatal effects, while issues like batch inconsistencies, impurities, and adverse events—like myocarditis and autoimmune disorders—show just how unstable these products are.

Regulators’ vaccine classification allowed bypassing rigorous gene therapy protocols, such as the FDA’s mandated 15-year safety follow-ups.

Moderna’s entrenched influence in Canada’s health infrastructure raising heightened concerns about policy shaped by profit motives rather than public welfare. Is this true preparedness, or another chapter in Big Pharma’s “vaccinate or else” strategy?