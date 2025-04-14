WHO Pandemic Treaty Nears Approval After Closed-Door Talks

The World Health Organization has reached a preliminary agreement on its latest Pandemic Accord, though the details and implications remain unclear.

The International Negotiating Body (INB) met for a continuation of its 13th session last week, April 7 through 11, in an attempt to finalize the draft agreement ahead of the World Health Assembly (WHA) at the end of May.

"We have an accord in principle,” said Anne-Claire Amprou, the French ambassador for world health, as reported by Medical Press. Amprou confirmed that the final version will have to be approved by the various member states at the WHA.

The in-principle treaty was agreed upon after a nearly 24-hour marathon discussion with WHO delegates, following a nearly three-year back-and-forth.

First proposed in December 2021, the WHA established the Working Group Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (WGINB) to “draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

WHO Director General Tedros Ghebreyesus called it “a landmark instrument of international law that addresses the gaps in global health security exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

It’s meant to address supposed “Insufficient cooperation between countries, inadequate sharing of information, and inequitable access to vaccines and other medical countermeasures,” and complements other measures undertaken by the WHO to strengthen its mandate.

After hitting all the social justice buzzwords, unelected health overlord Theresa Tam commits Canada to strengthening WHO powers through IHR amendments and a pandemic agreement



Canadians did not vote for thishttps://t.co/2kdhm7mJr7 pic.twitter.com/0FFDciNJC7 — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) May 30, 2024

These include the Pandemic Fund – because nothing quite says ‘organic crisis’ than pre-secured cash. Then there’s the WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence (spying, perhaps?), the mRNA Technology Transfer Programme pushing novel injections, the BioHub hoarding biological secrets, the Global Health Emergency Corps sounding like a health police force, the Interim Medical Countermeasures Network to direct you on what to keep in your medicine cabinet, the Universal Health and Preparedness Review that grades compliance, and a package of amendments to the International Health Regulations to further tighten the leash.

Meanwhile, independent researcher James Roguski says the WHO’s Pandemic Treaty is a shady deal to fatten Big Pharma’s wallet, letting unelected bureaucrats and corporate giants call the shots on global health while leaving citizens to deal with the fallout. He warns it’s a profit-driven scheme, using fearmongering tactics like PCR tests to push more mRNA jabs and drugs, all cloaked in secret negotiations that sideline the public’s voice.

Unelected, unaccountable Public Health bureaucrat Zoe Kahn has been representing Canadians during the negotiations.

Kahn describes the process as “consultative,” but clarifies it involves unelected health officials meeting every month or two, not engagement with Canadian constituents or elected representatives who never voted for it. After all, the WHO confirms that these “substantive negotiating sessions” are “held in closed format.”

Global health expert Dr. David Bell is independently reviewing and scrutinizing the WHO's corporate ties, mishandled pandemic response, and lack of transparency, calling for urgent reforms to once again prioritize public health over the corporate interests it promotes.