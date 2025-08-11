U.S. shifts away from mRNA vaccines while Canada entrenches ties with Big Pharma

The United States is redirecting half a billion dollars away from mRNA vaccine development, citing inefficacy and safety risks, while Canada continues to pour taxpayer funds into this contentious technology, raising questions about public health priorities and informed consent.

On August 5, 2025, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced the termination of 22 mRNA vaccine projects under the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA).

The move reallocates $500 million toward safer alternatives that better address mutating viruses, as Kennedy stated in a video post: "We reviewed the science, listened to the experts, and acted. BARDA is terminating 22 mRNA vaccine development investments because the data show these vaccines fail to protect effectively against upper respiratory infections like COVID and flu."

Critics, such as mainstream public health experts, decried the cuts as undermining pandemic preparedness. But Kennedy's decision emphasizes real-world data over hype, prioritizing health freedom and evidence-based alternatives.

North of the border, Canada is forging ahead. In February 2024, the government hailed the completion of Moderna's mRNA facility in Laval, Quebec, backed by over $2.2 billion in investments since 2020.

The plant aims to produce up to 100 million doses annually, embedding mRNA into Canada's biomanufacturing sector for uses beyond COVID, including cancer treatments. At the University of British Columbia, lipid nanoparticle pioneer Pieter Cullis touts Canada's "leadership" in RNA vaccines, exploring self-amplifying RNA for melanoma and pancreatic cancer.

No one seems to be discussing the elephant in the room. These aren’t traditional vaccines, but rather gene therapy that hijacks cells to produce foreign proteins without a reliable off-switch.

Studies highlight a plethora of risks, including mRNA lingering in organs, potential genome integration, and transmission via breast milk or sperm.

Long-term data on genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, and perinatal effects are absent, as product monographs confirm.

From batch inconsistencies, impurities, and adverse events like myocarditis, autoimmune issues, and insertional mutagenesis, the instability of this novel product is heavily understated.

Regulators like Health Canada classified them as vaccines, thereby bypassing rigorous gene therapy protocols such as the FDA-mandated 15-year follow-ups to capture delayed adverse events.

Despite reaching out to the agency tasked with drug regulation for clarity on safety, efficacy, and mRNA investments with concerns over regulatory gaps and credible risks, the agency, supposedly committed to "transparency," declined to respond.

This avoidance erodes trust and suggests that corporate ties trump public concerns.

As America chooses science over unproven platforms, Canada's entrenchment ignores ethical lapses and potential harm.

Canadians deserve answers, not deeper Big Pharma partnerships.