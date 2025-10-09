Montreal police allow pro-Hamas mob to rule the streets on Oct. 7 anniversary

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra discussed how authorities across the country have allowed pro-Hamas protesters to wreak havoc on city streets as independent journalists are often threatened with arrest instead.

Dozens of anti-Israel protesters descended upon the campuses of Concordia University and McGill University in Montreal earlier this week to mark the two-year anniversary of Hamas' terror attacks on southern Israel.

The attacks resulted in over 1,100 Israelis and foreign nationals being killed and over 240 hostages being abducted by Hamas and taken into the Gaza Strip. Hamas' brutal attacks on Oct. 7 were the deadliest for Jewish people since the Holocaust.

Despite the events of Oct. 7 two years ago, dozens of pro-Hamas protesters converged in downtown Montreal to celebrate the day. Authorities were seemingly fine with the anti-Israel protesters blocking the streets from vehicles attempting to pass by.

Police even threatened to arrest Rebel News reporter Alexa Lavoie as she was attempting to document the mob of anti-Israel protesters waving Palestinian flags on the streets of Montreal.

Lavoie and her team of videographers and security guards were followed for over 40 minutes after leaving the gathering by two of the protesters who were concealing their identity with masks. One of the stalkers was wearing medical gloves as well.

Both of the thugs were arrested after Alexa was forced to phone police as the two individuals continued to follow and attempt to intimidate the Rebel News team.