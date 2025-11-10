Montreal thug smashes Rebel journalist's car while reporting!

The perpetrator has yet to be identified by police.

Alexandra Lavoie
  |   November 10, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

While recently investigating a story at La Voie Secondary School in Montreal — one of several public schools under provincial review for possible breaches of Quebec’s secularism laws — my vehicle was vandalized. My car's door was badly smashed, with a visible footprint left on it.

Before the attack, I had been discreetly observing the school from my car to verify whether the public facility was being rented for religious instruction — something prohibited under Quebec law. When I stepped out briefly to film the garbage littering the school grounds, someone appears to have recognized me and proceeded to violently kick my car.

A police report has been filed, but it’s unlikely the perpetrator will be found. I'm lucky they attacked my car and not me.

Because Rebel News receives no government funding, the cost of repairs — running into thousands of dollars — falls entirely on me. I've chosen not to make an insurance claim to avoid risking my coverage in future incidents of vandalism.

My colleague Guillaume Roy and I have long been targets of extremist groups for showing “the other side of the story.” As mainstream media outlets continue to avoid exposing the growing influence of radical Islamist networks in Canada, the risks to independent journalists like myself keeps increasing.

Thanks to your generosity, I've already been able to purchase a multi-angle security camera system to help identify any future attackers.

If you want to help me continue my vital reporting without fear or intimidation, you can donate to support me below or at StandWithAlexa.com.

Independent journalism matters. Thank you for standing with me.

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa Lavoie from Antifa intimidation!

URGENT: Help Protect Alexa Lavoie from Antifa intimidation!

After our investigation identified the alleged church smoke-bomber and exposed his shocking links to Antifa inside Canada’s defence establishment, our reporter Alexa Lavoie has faced escalating harassment while doing her job in the field.

We refuse to be bullied into silence — but we do need your help to keep Alexa safe.

Your donation will fund urgent home-protection upgrades (professional risk assessment, monitored alarm, security cameras, reinforced entry points, lighting, and other protective equipment) and additional private security to accompany Alexa on high-risk assignments.

Every contribution — whether $25, $50, $100 or whatever you can — goes directly to safeguarding a working journalist so she can continue reporting while the investigation unfolds.

If the government won’t protect reporters from extremist intimidation, we will — with your support.

Alexandra Lavoie

Quebec based Journalist

Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.

