Montreal thug smashes Rebel journalist's car while reporting!

While recently investigating a story at La Voie Secondary School in Montreal — one of several public schools under provincial review for possible breaches of Quebec’s secularism laws — my vehicle was vandalized. My car's door was badly smashed, with a visible footprint left on it.

Before the attack, I had been discreetly observing the school from my car to verify whether the public facility was being rented for religious instruction — something prohibited under Quebec law. When I stepped out briefly to film the garbage littering the school grounds, someone appears to have recognized me and proceeded to violently kick my car.

A police report has been filed, but it’s unlikely the perpetrator will be found. I'm lucky they attacked my car and not me.

Because Rebel News receives no government funding, the cost of repairs — running into thousands of dollars — falls entirely on me. I've chosen not to make an insurance claim to avoid risking my coverage in future incidents of vandalism.

My colleague Guillaume Roy and I have long been targets of extremist groups for showing “the other side of the story.” As mainstream media outlets continue to avoid exposing the growing influence of radical Islamist networks in Canada, the risks to independent journalists like myself keeps increasing.

