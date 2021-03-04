MORE SUCCESS: Calgary street church pastor has mask bylaw tickets thrown out

Today I have another FightTheFines.com victory to report, this one in the ongoing saga of Calgary Street Church Pastor Artur Pawlowski.

Rebel News viewers may recognize Art as one of our very first www.FightTheFines.com cases. He had been fined $1,200 for supposedly breaching the lockdown. In reality, he was helping feed downtown Calgary's homeless population, something Art does as part of his ministry to those who need it the most.

We hired a lawyer to help Art, and police ended up dropping that ridiculous fine. But then the lockdown returned, and so did the systemic crackdown on Art's outreach to hungry and homeless. Art and his brother were charged with organizing a protest, for violating orders on outdoor gatherings — I guess that's what we call feeding the hungry these days. They were also charged for not wearing a mask while distributing food to the homeless, even though Art and his brother were both outside, where you don't have to wear a mask.

Art's been a long time critic of Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, and it looked like city officials were taking out their petty grievances on Art and using their new coronavirus ticket books to do it.

The top-notch lawyer we hired for Art who got those first fines thrown out, Sarah Miller, now has another win for Art: she was able to have the mask violation fines tossed out. However, Sarah's work isn't even close to done. Art isn't going to stop feeding the homeless, and it appears the City of Calgary isn't going to stop ticketing him for doing it. Because of this, the fines are piling up, and so is Sarah's work to fight for her client.

If you'd like to help us secure more wins for Art and other Canadians with coronavirus fines as we fight for civil liberties, one lockdown ticket at a time, please donate today at www.FightTheFines.com.