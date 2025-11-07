MP Scott Anderson roasts Liberal incompetence following mass ostrich cull

Conservative MP Scott Anderson says the months-long standoff between a rural British Columbia ostrich farm and federal authorities has “disrupted life in the peaceful town,” driven a local farm “deep into debt,” and cost Canadians “millions of dollars in police overtime and agency costs.”

Conservative MP Scott Anderson slams the the Liberals for their poor handling of the ostrich saga in B.C.



Anderson says millions of taxpayer dollars were used for police overtime as Canadians were left in the dark and Liberals laughed at the farmers' plight. pic.twitter.com/3HMR2TGJ3k — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 7, 2025

A Supreme Court decision this week finally ended the standoff between the farmers at Universal Ostrich Farm and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA), highlighting growing concerns about government overreach, accountability, and the cost to life and liberty justified under the banner of “public health” interventions.

BREAKING OSTRICH KILL NEWS:



Farmer Dave Bilinski reacts to aerial footage confirming that the CFIA slaughtered his healthy flock. https://t.co/YC29ktPDH4 — Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) November 7, 2025

For nearly 10 months, residents of the once-sleepy community of Edgewood, B.C. have found themselves caught in the middle of a sweeping Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) operation.

Following Thursday’s Supreme Court ruling that ended the farm’s legal recourse and sealed the fate of several decades-old ostriches, Kootenay–Columbia MP Scott Anderson delivered a scathing address in the House of Commons, condemning the government’s handling of the case.

“The Supreme Court ruling yesterday removed the last chance these decades-old ostriches had,” Anderson said, adding that he sympathized with “tens of thousands of Canadians who have been caught up in the drama unfolding on a farm in Edgewood.”

The MP’s remarks speak to the growing frustration over how the federal government has handled the situation.

“Perhaps most chilling has been the silence of both the Liberal Minister of Health and the Liberal Minister of Agriculture,” he said. “They allowed this to drag out for far too long, keeping Canadians in the dark and even laughing at the plight of these people.”

The CFIA maintained that its intervention was necessary to protect public health, but many supporters and the farmers alike questioned the agency’s heavy-handed approach as both excessive and ill-conceived.

Gruesome cull manual shows feds' preferred methods after ostriches gunned down



Dozens of ostriches were allegedly shot at point-blank range by federal agents Thursday evening.https://t.co/74Sf4CslSI — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 7, 2025

Despite repeated pleas from the farmers, the CFIA refused to test the remaining ostriches — a flock of hundreds that remained healthy and immune throughout the nearly 10-month ordeal.

All other birds on the property had shown no signs of illness during that time, raising serious doubts about the agency’s justification for culling them rather than conducting basic diagnostic testing. Such refusal defies both science and compassion, suggesting the CFIA prioritized bureaucratic procedure over evidence and common sense.

Anderson did not hesitate about what he views as a broader pattern of callous disregard by the Liberals.

“Mr. Speaker, this is not how our government should treat our citizens,” he said in the House of Commons. “We still live in a democracy despite the Liberals’ best efforts, and Canadians deserve to know what and why our government is up to.”

The case has reignited debates about transparency within federal agencies and the disproportionate impact of bureaucratic decisions on small farmers.