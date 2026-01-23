NATO secretary general attempts to avoid scrutiny in Davos

Article by Rebel News staff

NATO secretary general Mark Rutte defended the alliance amid Russia's war in Ukraine but avoided further questions from Rebel News' Ezra Levant and Avi Yemini on the streets of Davos, Switzerland during this year's World Economic Forum summit.

Ezra asked Rutte if the NATO defence alliance is still working in light of increasing geopolitical tensions. "Absolutely," he said, before adding "but I have to go to a meeting."

Avi proceeded to ask Rutte about his response to President Trump's speech in Davos, where he celebrated American exceptionalism and condemned mass immigration and ineffective 'green' initiatives.

"Sorry, I don't do press now on the streets," the NATO chief replied.

Ezra questioned Rutte about why NATO countries have sent troops to Greenland but they haven't sent troops to Ukraine. Rutte refused to respond to the query.

The Rebel News publisher pointed out that Rutte's bodyguards were pushing him away as he was simply attempting to ask questions. "You can ask me any questions, nobody will push you," Rutte claimed.

"I just got pushed away, I just saw it," said Ezra.

Rutte was surrounded by a significant security detail during the encounter, and the NATO chief hurried off into a building before providing any substantive answers to questions posed by Rebel News.

