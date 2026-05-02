🔴 LIVE: Will One Nation Make History TONIGHT?

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We’re going live tonight from the One Nation afterparty as results begin to come in from the closely watched Nepean by-election.

The contest has attracted growing attention within Victorian political circles, with One Nation seeking to convert its broader national momentum into a tangible result at the state level. With shifting voter sentiment and increasing volatility across suburban electorates, the outcome in Nepean is being viewed as a potential indicator of wider political trends.

As counting gets underway, attention will turn not only to the numbers themselves, but to how the result is interpreted by party figures, supporters, and the broader media. The atmosphere at the afterparty is expected to reflect that tension—part anticipation, part reaction—as the scale and significance of the result becomes clearer throughout the night.

The performance of One Nation candidate Darren Hercus will be a key focus, representing the party’s latest attempt to establish a foothold in Victoria. With heightened scrutiny and a competitive field, the Nepean by-election result may carry implications beyond the electorate itself.

Join us live as the results unfold.