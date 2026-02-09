New documentary examines teen deaths, myocarditis, and the legacy of COVID-19 vaccine mandates

The weight in the room was unmistakable in Barrie, Ont., as attendees gathered for a screening of The Shot: Sean Hartman’s Story. The film chronicles the devastating aftermath of COVID-19 vaccine mandates through the life and death of 17-year-old Sean Hartman, a young hockey player who simply wanted to get back on the ice. 33 days after receiving his first Pfizer dose, Sean was found lifeless beside his bed.

While the coroner’s official report said that Sean’s death was ‘unascertained,’ it was noted that he had an enlarged heart; an early detail that many would only come to recognize months later as myocarditis, a now well-known and documented side effect of the novel mRNA COVID-19 shots.

Director Dean Rainey says the response to his work confirms what many already know privately but fear to say publicly. “Privately, I get a lot of people who won’t say anything publicly or on social, but come up to me and say, ‘I saw your film… I think I might have an injury,’” Rainey explained. Yet intense censorship remains. “Promos are still being throttled. Theatres won’t take it. We’ve come a long way, but we’re not there yet.”

Rainey says that he was repeatedly urged to take on Sean’s story while touring his previous documentary, Why Can’t We Talk About This? “Every screening, someone would come up to me and ask if I had heard of what happened to Sean Hartman,” he said.

At the centre of the film is Sean’s father, Dan Hartman, whose pursuit of justice has been relentless and exhausting. One attendee, holding up a product monograph received when asking what was in the COVID shot, pointed out the most damning detail: “It says on it, ‘intentionally blank.’”

“It’s very painful to wait this long,” Dan said quietly. “So many years just to hear Sean gets his justice. That’s all I want. The guilty verdict. That’s it. I’m tired. I just want justice for Sean.”

The screening was hosted by members of the Polish Alliance of Canada, their experience(s) shaped by life under communist regimes, leaving them instinctively wary of unchecked government power. Adam, President of the PAC, explained, “Any kind of regime – communism or mandatory vaccines – comes to one point. It enslaves people to the same ideas. We always oppose that.”

Others in attendance shared parallel tragedies, including Shanna Carroll, mother of 17-year-old Aubrynn, who died after her second Pfizer shot.

“It’s a fight you have to do for them. They deserve justice. They mattered,” she said through tears.

What The Shot does is connect some of the dots: young athletes, myocarditis, mandates, social isolation, and the unspoken casualties of a one-size-fits-all public health response. As another concerned father put it, “The story of ‘safe and effective’ left behind the injuries and deaths. And more people are starting to know someone who was injured or died.”

Dan Hartman’s message to Canadians is simple and impossible to ignore: “I’m not anti-vax. I’m not a crazy person. I’m just telling you the truth about what happened to my son. My son took the shot and died. Those are the facts, and they’re indisputable.”