Dan Hartman’s battle for truth and transparency after his son died suddenly

Dan Hartman’s world shattered in September 2021 when his healthy 17-year-old son, Sean, died just 33 days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. What followed was not only grief but a relentless quest for answers, met with stonewalling from the Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP), Canada’s mechanism to compensate those harmed by vaccines. Hartman’s story, shared widely on X, exposes a system rife with redactions, delays, and unanswered questions.

Hartman first brought his plea to the Toronto Board of Health in 2021, opposing mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for schoolchildren. His testimony was censored, setting the tone for his ongoing battle. On X, Hartman has exposed VISP’s opaque handling of Sean’s case. The program’s medical review board—comprising a family doctor, a cardiologist, an emergency medicine coroner, and a case manager—denied his claim, asserting Sean’s death was unrelated to the vaccine. Yet, the board’s final report redacted the doctors’ names, and Hartman was excluded from the hearing that sealed his son’s case.

Sean’s symptoms began three days post-vaccination, landing him in the ER. Three weeks later, he was found dead beside his bed. An inconclusive autopsy offered no closure, yet VISP’s board dismissed any vaccine connection. In May 2023, Hartman appealed, armed with new evidence from U.S. pathologist Ryan Cole, who identified vaccine strain spike protein in Sean’s adrenal gland. Nearly two years later, VISP claims it cannot find a pathologist to review the case—a claim Hartman finds dubious in a province with 114 pathologists.

VISP’s financials raise further questions. Allocated tens of millions, 60% of the funds go to Oxaro, a private consultancy firm, to administer the program, yet payouts to claimants like Hartman or his friend Carrie Sakamoto, debilitated by the vaccine, are minimal. With high staff turnover and claimants left in limbo, the program’s efficiency is questionable as is the integrity of its decision-making process.

Beyond VISP, Hartman is suing Health Canada, government officials, and Pfizer Canada, challenging the “safe and effective” narrative. His fight goes above personal loss—it’s a stand against a system that depends on secrecy to hum along in the shadows. If VISP cannot acknowledge a single vaccine-related death, what does this say about accountability?

After all, Hartman’s story is not isolated. It reflects a broader failure of the government that relentlessly pushed the novel injection through propaganda and mandates to support grieving families who suffered at the hands of ‘safe and effective.’