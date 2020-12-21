“New feminism” means reopening Pink Phoenix Nails: Salon in Alberta DEFYING Lockdown

Regular viewers of the Rebel News Daily Livestream (click here to subscribe to our YouTube channel and never miss one!) will recognize Pink Phoenix Nails, also known as Katherine Baird!

Katherine (@Pink_Phoenix_Nails) is a nail technician whose education includes containing the spread of blood borne pathogens and protecting the health of her clients: “Everything I do is dedicated to sanitization!”

I visited Katherine at her nail salon in Red Deer, Alberta, to interview her for our ongoing I Will Open series, where we feature small businesses defying unreasonable lockdown restrictions in order to get back to business.



“We are an essential service”, explains Katherine, “whether we give service to people who just need that extra break in life right now or we are giving service and providing for our families.”

Watch the video to hear more about Premier Jason Kenney's flip-flopping, and to hear from Katherine herself on her plan to reopen safely.