New year, same bad decisions: Ontario holds firm on U.S. booze ban

Ontario will not be returning American alcohol to shelves, asserted Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy in a year end interview with CBC. Bethlenfalvy told the state broadcaster the province's position would not change until President Donald Trump lifted tariffs on Canadian goods.

The LCBO, the arms-length organization which controls alcohol sales in the province, has shelved its inventory and is declining to offer consumers a discount on the already purchased product.

On Monday's Rebel Roundup livestream, host David Menzies said Premier Doug Ford's government is abusing taxpayer funds, ripping off consumers and needlessly inflaming trade tensions with the U.S.

“In some cases, you're talking about products that have a best-before shelf date, and they'd rather see it rot than get any revenue — a product that's already been bought and paid for,” David said, slamming the government's wastefulness.

“Doug Ford's brother, Rob Ford, who coined the phrase 'respect for the taxpayers,' is rolling in his grave over this,” he continued. “This is not Doug Ford's money to gamble with and do virtue-signalling with” the Crown corporation.

“Even if you agree with a boycott of Kentucky bourbon, why not sell off the stock that's already bought and paid for,” suggested David.

Instead, the Ford government is “squandering” what's been bought without letting consumers have a chance to buy products they enjoy.