New Zealand BANS puberty blockers for kids — Australia MUST follow

New Zealand has finally done what should have happened years ago — and I’ll be blunt, it proves everything critics of gender medicine have been saying all along.

This week, New Zealand banned puberty blockers for children after a major UK review dismantled the so-called “expert opinion” that claimed these drugs were safe and effective. That review exposed the truth about the risks, the unknown long-term effects, and the false promises being sold to vulnerable kids and parents.

Existing patients will continue to receive hormone suppressants, but no new cases will be accepted until the British review concludes – a process expected to finish by January 2031.

For years anyone who dared to question the narrative was smeared as “hateful”, “bigoted”, or “transphobic”. Pick the slur — I’ve heard them all. But now we’re seeing country after country admit what should never have been denied: children were being experimented on with treatments driven by ideology, not evidence.

And here’s the part everyone in Canberra wants to avoid: if the UK, Finland, Sweden, Norway, France — and now New Zealand — have slammed the brakes, what does that say about the people still pushing these treatments in Australia?

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about safeguarding kids, not dressing activism up as medicine. New Zealand just took a step back toward sanity — and Australia must follow.