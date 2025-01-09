'No need' for Tommy Robinson and Nigel Farage to feud: Peter McIlvenna

Watch new episodes of The Ezra Levant Show every weeknight when you become a subscriber to RebelNews+. Start your free trial today!

Nigel Farage is the face of populist politics in the United Kingdom, having previously championed the cause of Brexit before taking the reins of the Reform party and leading it to an impressive election performance last year. Outside of British parliament though, activist and independent journalist Tommy Robinson is who many would point to as the face of the U.K.'s populist movement.

Robinson, however, is a divisive figure. With the government's failure to protect young girls from Pakistani sexual abuse gangs resurfacing as an issue, Farage has been pressed to comment on Robinson, who is currently behind bars.

On Wednesday night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, freedom advocate and host of Hearts of Oak Peter McIlvenna joined the show to look at Farage's comments regarding Robinson.

Looking at the Reform leader's criticism of Robinson — which Ezra said he felt was a “performative” attempt to impress the legacy media — Peter said Farage had framed the situation as a “him or me” scenario.

“It doesn't need to be,” Peter continued. “They're two very, very different individuals in very different fights. Tommy doesn't lead a political party; he's never asked to join Reform.”

“There's no need to have this fight, and that's why I'm confused as to why Nigel has gone down this route.”