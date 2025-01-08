Elon Musk WARS with British gov't over grooming gangs
Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for exposing Britain's grooming gangs.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.K. freedom advocate Peter McIlvenna speaks on Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and Britain's grooming gang problem.
Last year, Robinson was sentenced to prison for 18 months. His crime? Exposing Britain's child exploitation problem.
Meanwhile, Britain's Labour government blocked a Conservative investigation into the exploitation of more than a thousand girls.
"They [grooming gangs] extort and blackmail girls as young as nine years old," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, noting some of the victims were abused night after night.
Dear @elonmusk,— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) January 2, 2025
The way to free Tommy Robinson is through legal action. While he’s in prison he’s asked me to help with two urgent battles. Permit me to describe them for you, and all your followers:
1. Tommy was sentenced to 18 months in prison for publishing that documentary… https://t.co/6Kv95l86K8
Without Robinson's ground-breaking exposé, the scandal may very well have faded away. Instead, it gained further exposure, courtesy of Elon Musk, who has taken a keen interest in the scandal as of late.
Levant provided Musk with background to the story last week, which the tech guru shared over social media. Seen tens of million of times, Canadians and people from around the world are awakening to Britain's disgrace.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, appears to have turned a blind eye to these rape gangs.
Britain's banned documentary - SILENCED pic.twitter.com/HKIBPsuZTA— Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) July 27, 2024
Robinson, who published his scathing documentary at great personal risk, faced "mental torture" and "financial terrorism" for speaking the truth.
He also petitioned the new Attorney General to end his perverse political prosecution.
"The lad's in solitary confinement," CEO Levant said of the independent journalist. And he refuses to be silenced.
Related stories
COMMENTS
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2025-01-08 21:16:12 -0500I’m so glad the truth is coming out. The censors can’t keep it a secret about serial rape gangs a secret forever. Truth is Kriptonite to the wicked. And Tommy will be looked upon as today’s Robin Hood.