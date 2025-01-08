Elon Musk WARS with British gov't over grooming gangs

Tommy Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for exposing Britain's grooming gangs.

Ezra Levant
  |   January 08, 2025

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, U.K. freedom advocate Peter McIlvenna speaks on Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk and Britain's grooming gang problem.

Last year, Robinson was sentenced to prison for 18 months. His crime? Exposing Britain's child exploitation problem.

Meanwhile, Britain's Labour government blocked a Conservative investigation into the exploitation of more than a thousand girls. 

"They [grooming gangs] extort and blackmail girls as young as nine years old," said Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant, noting some of the victims were abused night after night.

Without Robinson's ground-breaking exposé, the scandal may very well have faded away. Instead, it gained further exposure, courtesy of Elon Musk, who has taken a keen interest in the scandal as of late.

Levant provided Musk with background to the story last week, which the tech guru shared over social media. Seen tens of million of times, Canadians and people from around the world are awakening to Britain's disgrace.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, appears to have turned a blind eye to these rape gangs. 

Robinson, who published his scathing documentary at great personal risk, faced "mental torture" and "financial terrorism" for speaking the truth.

He also petitioned the new Attorney General to end his perverse political prosecution.

"The lad's in solitary confinement," CEO Levant said of the independent journalist. And he refuses to be silenced.

In the UK, deviating from the government’s approved narrative can now lead to prison terms, a chilling reality that threatens to silence dissent and reinforce a two-tier justice system. If they can jail Tommy Robinson for speaking out, no citizen is truly safe from retribution for criticizing government agendas. With Tommy banned from most platforms where he could defend himself, the mainstream media cannot be trusted to fairly represent his story. Rebel News believes the world must witness the truth about Tommy Robinson and understand the broader implications of his struggle. If you share our mission, please stand with Rebel News and help us cover economy-class airfare and budget accommodations in London for Rebel News to report on Tommy’s trials firsthand.

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-01-08 21:16:12 -0500
    I’m so glad the truth is coming out. The censors can’t keep it a secret about serial rape gangs a secret forever. Truth is Kriptonite to the wicked. And Tommy will be looked upon as today’s Robin Hood.