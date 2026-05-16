I’ve arrived at Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally in London!
The energy is already amazing at Parliament Green, where peaceful Brits are arriving ahead of the rally despite a massive police presence, with more than 4,000 officers being deployed.
Today is the big day. Today is the Tommy Robinson rally, and I am on the ground at Parliament Green in Westminster, where the energy is already amazing.
It is not even 10:00 a.m., and there are already a lot of people here. The march has not even started yet, but the crowd is building, the stage is set up behind me, and there is a major police presence across the area.
There are lots of people on the ground already, along with lots of independent media — because obviously, we cannot count on the mainstream media. They will try to paint these people as far-right agitators, just as Keir Starmer has done.
Keir Starmer is so afraid of his own people that he has decided to deploy more than 4,000 police officers. They are also going to use facial recognition, something that has not been used before at previous Tommy Robinson rallies.
But here is the funny thing: today, Antifa and the anti-Israel crowd are also expected to counter-protest Tommy Robinson. Yet facial recognition is reportedly not going to be used on them — only on Tommy Robinson’s crowd.
So once again, this is a two-tier policing system. A two-tier justice system.
Keir Starmer recently lost many seats in the local elections, and now he is trying to bury that massive loss by cracking down on peaceful Brits. Why? Because he is trying to divert attention somewhere else.
Can you believe that Keir Starmer has revoked about 10 people’s visas because they disagree with him? Isn’t having different opinions supposed to be part of a debate? But Keir Starmer obviously does not like criticism.
I will be on the ground throughout the day, speaking with people and posting live updates on X and Instagram as much as I can. Sometimes there are problems with the network at events like this, but I will do my best to keep showing you what is really happening here.
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Alexandra Lavoie
Quebec based Journalist
Alexa graduated with a degree in biology from Laval University. Throughout her many travels, she has seen political instability as well as corruption. While she witnessed social disorder on a daily basis, she has always been a defender of society’s most vulnerable. She’s been around the world several times, and now joins Rebel News to shed light on today’s biggest stories.