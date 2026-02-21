Non-binary activist costs small hair salon $500 over booking form

Alexa Lavoie reports from on the ground in Longueuil, standing outside Station 10 hair salon — the small business that faced a Human Rights Tribunal complaint from non-binary activist Alexe Frédéric Migneault.

The dispute began over an online booking form that offered only “men” or “women” haircut options. Migneault, who refused to select either option, stated that doing so would require lying about personal identity and filed a complaint with Quebec’s Human Rights and Youth Rights Commission (CDPDJ). During the complaint process, the salon updated its website and offered three free haircuts but ultimately refused to pay the $500 compensation recommended in the Commission’s decision.

Migneault then escalated the matter to the Human Rights Tribunal, seeking $12,500 in damages for alleged discrimination and deteriorating mental health. Ultimately, the Tribunal ruled that the salon must pay $500 to the activist. The owners of Station 10 now have 30 days to appeal the decision.

Lavoie took the question directly to residents on the street.

“I don't think there is such a thing as a non-binary cut,” one man said bluntly.

Another added, “It doesn't change anything, whether it’s a haircut for a man, a woman, or non-binary. I don't see…”

Several expressed confusion.

When asked if they knew what non-binary meant, one passerby replied, “No.” After Lavoie explained, the reaction was simple: “Woah!”

Another admitted, “Well, I didn't know that existed.”

Others supported personal freedom but questioned the legal action.

“Everyone is free to do what they want,” one man said. “But to create a jurisprudence with something like that… I find it excessive. It's going too far.”

The amount sought also drew disbelief.

“Is it exaggerated, $12,000 for that? Just because we're going to ask you men, women?” one resident asked.

Another responded: “No, no… I don't see how the fact that there are no non-binary haircut is worth $12,000.”

One resident warned about precedent: “If they don't go to appeal, it's going to give others people reasons to go and complain to other businesses… So where does it stop there?”

Another summed up the prevailing mood: “I have nothing against them… it's just that I find it really ridiculous.”

Outside Station 10, opinions were mixed — but many questioned whether the case had gone too far.

Alexa Lavoie forwarded questions to Alexe Frédéric Migneault, who responded shortly before publication. The responses were included in the report.