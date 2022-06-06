Norwegian feminist faces three years in prison for 'hateful' tweets criticizing transgenderism

Fartein Rudjord / Graham Linehan's Substack

A feminist in Norway is facing up to three years in prison for stating that biological men cannot be lesbians.

Her remarks come as more and more members of the LGBTQI+ community insist that biological men who identify as women and are attracted to biological women are in fact “lesbians.”

Christina Ellingsen, who leads Women’s Declaration International (WDI), an international feminist organization, faces police investigation after she allegedly stated in a tweet that males cannot be lesbians.

She made her remarks in response to the trans activist group Foreningen FRI.

“Why [does] FRI teach young people that males can be lesbians? Isn’t that conversion therapy?” Ellingsen allegedly wrote, Reduxx reported.

Ellingsen made her remarks in response to a trans activist and FRI advisor, Christine Jentoft, who identifies as a lesbian despite being biologically male.

“Jentoft, who is male and an advisor in FRI, presents himself as a lesbian – that’s how bonkers the organization which supposedly works to protect young lesbians’ interests is. How does it help young lesbians when males claim to be lesbian, too?” Ellingsen wrote in her offending remarks.

According to WDI, Ellingsen now faces an investigation over her tweets.

“A Woman is an adult human female. It is physically impossible to change sex. Gender identity refers to a persons subjective convictions, and to persecute women for refusing to accept subjective convictions they do not agree to, is a human rights violation,” wrote WDI in a statement. “Women must have the right to correctly sex men, to refuse men's subjective convictions and to freely express what they see with their own eyes without facing criminal persecution.”

“‘Gender identity’ is per definition a specific kind of subjective belief. The introduction of subjective beliefs in criminal law, is essentially a reintroduction of blasphemy-laws. Additionally, this kind of blasphemy-laws are especially used against women,” WDI continued. “In Norway, men who *claim* to be girls, women, mothers or lesbian, are protected against hate-crimes. But actual girls, women, mothers and lesbians have no such protection. The only "women" who are protected against hate crimes in Norway, are those who in fact are men.”

In addition to the possible legal action against her, Amnesty International joined in the criticism of Ellingsen, accusing her of harassing Jentoft by identifying the trans activist as a man on national television, Reduxx reported.

Under Norwegian law, Ellingsen could face a prison sentence of up to three years if she is found guilty of misgendering the transgender activist. In January 2021, Norway added gender identity to its list of protected groups under the country’s hate crime laws.

As detailed by Reclaim the Net, a Norwegian man was jailed for three weeks in 2021 and received a substantial fine after being found guilty of misgendering a person who identified as transgender on Facebook.