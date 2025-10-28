'Not a Fringe Minority': Thousands attend Alberta Legislature Rally on Independence

Alberta has been Canada's conservative, freedom-oriented, and small-government hub for over a century, producing many political leaders. The Alberta independence movement is currently gaining traction, as seen by hundreds attending recent Rebel News town halls in Calgary, Red Deer, Edmonton, and Saskatoon.

Thousands gathered at an Edmonton rally, described by Rebel News's Sheila Gunn Reid as an "incredible sea of blue" with Alberta flags. Police estimated 5,000-6,000 attendees, while organizers claimed 10,000-12,000. It was a significant non-partisan event, only smaller than Pierre Poilievre's final Edmonton rally (12,000-14,000).

Notable speakers at the rally included Jeffrey Rath, a lawyer known for challenging Jason Kenney's COVID policies; Keith Wilson, a trucker lawyer; and Chris Scott, the Whistle Stop Cafe owner who opposed COVID mandates and now advocates for Alberta independence.

Eight counter-protesters, including an Antifa member and a Handmaid's Tale-clad individual, were guarded by police. They fit the stereotype of "left-wing cooks from downtown Edmonton."

A rally highlight was a clip from a UCP leadership forum where Ezra Levant of Rebel News questioned then-candidate Danielle Smith on invoking the Clarity Act and holding a secession referendum, her "or else" strategy.

The Act allows citizens to petition for policy changes (10% signatures) or constitutional amendments (20% or 600,000 signatures). Smith noted Dr. Dennis Modry's million-person database for the Alberta Prosperity Project, acknowledging the independence movement's power and her commitment to seriously consider it if her government falters.

The underlying political point is that leaders cannot take their base for granted if there is a credible "or else." While Smith is seen as enabling the referendum process, she maintains a neutral stance on independence, which the rally attendees largely appreciate.

These crucial UCP voters support Smith's fight against federal interference, for jobs, pipelines, and firearm rights, and for independence. Gunn Reid stresses they should not be discarded.

Former Premier Jason Kenney, echoing Justin Trudeau's criticism of the Freedom Convoy, called sovereignty movement supporters "fringe," "radicals," and "wackos." However, Gunn Reid noted that rally attendees, likely past Kenney voters, did not fit this description.