“NOT ACCEPTABLE!” B.C.'s Dr. Bonnie says protesters “hard to deal with”

On the latest episode of The Ezra Levant Show, we played an unedited clip from Trudeau’s CBC state broadcaster, showing British Columbia's public health officer, Bonnie Henry, describing people engaging in a peaceful protest outside her office.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say about the clip and statement:

“So someone protested outside your office peacefully, but that's not acceptable. Some media disagreed with you, and that's not acceptable. “And you have your security system at your house, which you mention to imply that those peaceful protests at your office — that somehow, that's a violent threat to you at your home, though you don't actually come right out and say it. Because people would immediately ask you — did anyone actually show up at your house? Was there actually a threat? Did you call the police about it? “As if a millionaire public bureaucrat living in Vancouver doesn't already have a security alarm at her house before the pandemic.”

This is just an excerpt from the full Ezra Levant Show.

