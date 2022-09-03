NYPD to gun owners: Guilty until proven innocent

According to documents leaked to Project Veritas by NYPD insiders, the New York Police Department is coming after anyone carrying a firearm.

The leaked document appears to be the department’s monthly “Legal Bureau Bulletin,” and informs officers how the department should interpret the law on carrying concealed firearms.

It explains that officers should assume the firearm carrying is acting illegally. “Anyone carrying a firearm is presumed to be carrying unlawfully until proven otherwise,” it reads.

BREAKING: Leaked Documents from Inside New York City Police Department:



This new interpretation of the law is a direct inversion of what the United States' legal system was built upon.

The presumption of innocence has been recognized as one of the most basic requirements of a fair legal proceeding in the United States, a requirement that the NYPD has seemingly disregarded.