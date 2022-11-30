WATCH: Official tried to warn NZ government Avi Yemini ban was illegal

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto SIGN THE PETITION: Let Avi Yemini in Let the Aussie journalist report from New Zealand 25,600 signatures

Goal: 30,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

Newly released documents reveal the shocking lengths New Zealand government officials went to in order to prevent me from reporting anti-government protests earlier this year.

Readers will be aware that in April I was banned from entering New Zealand to cover protests in the nation’s capital. At the time, government officials claimed it was because of a previous minor criminal conviction, even though they admitted this was not sufficient reason to ban me.

Government correspondence now shows that the whole saga began with a defamatory email from a NZ Herald reporter who asked the immigration department what they planned to do about “two far-right commentators and misinformation super-spreaders that are posing as reporters”.

The reporter claimed that I had been convicted of “a serious conviction for assault” and “more domestic violence convictions”.

This was, of course, complete and utter fake news. My conviction is for a summary offence which, by definition, is not a serious conviction. And nor do I have “more domestic violence convictions”.

But documents, requested by independent NZ website The BFD, reveal those lies were the catalyst for everything that ensued.

READ THE FULL 285-PAGE FOI RELEASE

A senior immigration official responded to the NZ Herald journalist that her argument for banning me from the country “seems a bit thin”.

But then the official asked if it was an option for the immigration minister to ban me under Section 16 which lists reasons for denying a visa including “threat to public security” or membership of a “terrorist organisation”.

So the exact same official who admitted my insignificant criminal conviction “looks a bit thin” was now recommending police try to deny me a visa for being a national security threat, all the while admitting “he does have some kind of journalistic credentials”.

In other words, the 285 pages of internal government correspondence we have in our possession, confirms what we have always believed but, until now, have never been able to prove - the New Zealand government, egged on by a journalist from the NZ Herald, was trying to legally ban a journalist they didn’t like from reporting on anti-government protests.

Another immigration official, who clearly felt uncomfortable with the abuse of power, warned colleagues before they banned me that “as far as I am aware, protesting in New Zealand is legitimate and this person is coming to put their lens on it. It may not be how we see it personally, but I don’t think it is illegal”.

She advised that if they were determined to deny me a visa, they would need to attempt to do so under Section 15 even though they already knew this was insufficient grounds.

Documents reveal that, at the last moment, immigration officials decided to deny me entry under character requirements for people applying for residence visas, even though it was obvious this was not my reason for travelling.

My team at Rebel News are determined to pursue this horrific abuse of power and hold all those involved to account. You can contribute to our efforts using the donation form on this page.